Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $159,752.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00087694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00794713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00105137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00049918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.81 or 0.09058986 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

