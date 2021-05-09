Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $923,019.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

