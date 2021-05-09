iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$83.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.57.

Get iA Financial alerts:

TSE:IAG opened at C$70.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.93. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$37.71 and a 52-week high of C$71.36. The company has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.