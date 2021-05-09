Ï„Bitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $8,710.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $18.61 million and $8,710.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $60,023.26 or 1.04535391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00251183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $683.18 or 0.01189820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.88 or 0.00778270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,335.22 or 0.99853949 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

