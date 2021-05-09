ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 25,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

