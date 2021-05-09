ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $5.29 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 2.7% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.08.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $370.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.75 and its 200 day moving average is $309.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $375.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

