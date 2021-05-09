ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%.

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 245,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. ICL Group has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

