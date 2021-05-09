ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $245.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.60.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of ICLR opened at $228.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.01. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $151.54 and a 1 year high of $230.97.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.