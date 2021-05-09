Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Posts Earnings Results

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Identiv updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Identiv stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 971,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Identiv has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVE. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

