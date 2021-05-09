IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $482.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of IDXX opened at $544.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $280.53 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,023. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

