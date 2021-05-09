Idle (IDLE) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $13.23 or 0.00022917 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $17.48 million and approximately $506,759.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00067440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00248253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $697.97 or 0.01209425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.48 or 0.00764978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,572.12 or 0.99758860 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

