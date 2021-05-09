IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,367,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $66.75 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31.

