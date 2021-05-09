IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $97.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.