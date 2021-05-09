IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.50 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $220.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.38 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.42 and a 200-day moving average of $206.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

