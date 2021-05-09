IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,031 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.