IFP Advisors Inc Sells 909 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $153,942,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $322.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

