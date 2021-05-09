Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 74,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

SCHV opened at $69.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

