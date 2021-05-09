Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $831,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.55 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.18.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

