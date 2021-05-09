Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 33.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,289,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

