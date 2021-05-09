Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 16,343 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,099,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $106.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.