Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 524 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.49% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIS. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,335,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $68.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21.

