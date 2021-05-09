II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. II-VI updated its Q4 guidance to $0.63-0.83 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.630-0.830 EPS.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.64. 2,701,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88. II-VI has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $778,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares in the company, valued at $37,426,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

