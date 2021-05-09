Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Lowered by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $238.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $239.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

