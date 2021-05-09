Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 268,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 18.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $239.15. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.