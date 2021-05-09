IMI plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for IMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.11.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $44.04 on Friday. IMI has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

