Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Immunic in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunic’s FY2025 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $12.97 on Friday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Immunic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

