Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMH opened at $2.13 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $45.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $38,005.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 181,797 shares of company stock worth $360,867 and have sold 23,274 shares worth $78,423. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

