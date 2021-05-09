Inari Medical (NARI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Inari Medical to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inari Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NARI opened at $96.23 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,774,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $489,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,731,206 shares of company stock worth $193,270,670 over the last ninety days.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

