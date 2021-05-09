Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

