Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $391.91 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IEA opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.21 million, a PE ratio of 211.20 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

