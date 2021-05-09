ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

NYSE:ING traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,264,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

