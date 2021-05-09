(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About (INGA)

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

