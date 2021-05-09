Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

INGR opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,501 shares of company stock worth $132,839 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

