Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $19.15 or 0.00033289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $460.70 million and approximately $61.90 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00105316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.46 or 0.00793409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.36 or 0.09221713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001702 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

