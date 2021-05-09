Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Shares of PMAY opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

