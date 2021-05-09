Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.26% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth about $3,066,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January alerts:

NYSEARCA UJAN opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $31.02.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.