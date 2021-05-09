Insider Buying: Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Reuben Jeffery III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $173.56 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after buying an additional 125,511 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

