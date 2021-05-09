Insider Buying: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GLPI opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

