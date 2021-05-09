Insider Buying: P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Director Purchases $115,940.00 in Stock

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Director W Scott Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,510.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $58.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.65. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $66.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

