Insider Selling: Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Insider Sells $229,548.00 in Stock

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ARNC opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arconic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arconic by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arconic by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

