Insider Selling: AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Sells 30,275 Shares of Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AXT alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00.

Shares of AXTI opened at $9.66 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $407.52 million, a P/E ratio of -321.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 69.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.