Insider Selling: Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells $1,170,000.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

