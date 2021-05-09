Insider Selling: Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Sells $614,310.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHDN opened at $201.24 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $258.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.