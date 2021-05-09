Insider Selling: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ETH opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $806.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.27 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

