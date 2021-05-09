Insider Selling: The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Sells $18,240.00 in Stock

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Moritz A. Sell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $18,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SWZ opened at $9.30 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $9.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 64,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

