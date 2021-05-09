Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells $199,886.05 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,685.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $148,179.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $221,427.70.

VRA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $371.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

