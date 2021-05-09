Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.88.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $4,749,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,379 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.