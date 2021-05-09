Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 672,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,962 shares of company stock worth $4,606,306 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

