Inspire Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $2,380,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $1,725,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,240,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

