Inspire Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $483.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 136.97, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.29 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $515.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.49.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.